Pic: Amanda Nunes & Ronda Rousey’s Intense UFC 207 Staredown

Capping off a jam-packed day of pre-fight hype and activity, the UFC 207 ceremonial weigh-ins just went down for tomorrow night’s (Fri., December 30, 2017) card from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event features the return of former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, who weighed in at the championship limit of 135 at the early weigh-ins before storming off to continue her no media clause. She’s been largely absent from the public eye throughout the entire week, but fans and media members were finally able to get a full glimpse of “Rowdy” when she appeared at tonight’s traditional (now ceremonial) weigh-in.

Rousey had her usual game face on while weighing in before flashing a quick smile to her fans, and she then engaged in an intense staredown with the champion. Check it out: