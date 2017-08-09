Photo: Rose Namajunas Poses Nude For Women’s Health Magazine

UFC women’s strawweight Rose Namajunas is rumored to be heading for a title shot against dominant champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at November’s UFC 217 from New York, and she’s also finding more ways to send her message and build on her star power than just fighting.

For example, one day after she appeared in a courageous, emotional interview with longtime boyfriend and UFC veteran Pat Barry, Namajunas posted a preview of her nude appearance for Women Health’s Magazine to her Instagram account.

In the caption, Namajunas offered her mantra on life and her own message of inspiration for other women as part of the magazine’s #nakedinthreewords campaign:

“Cut,The,Shit. Be yourself, work hard, love your body and put your best self forward. What are your 3 words?”

She then elaborated on what her body has been through and how it helped to reach the pinnacle she has today:

“My naked body is… the story of my whole life,” Namajunas told Women’s Health. “There’s a lot around us that we can’t control, but my body, my mind, and my soul are pretty much the only things that I can. All the scars on my body, all the bumps and bruises, all the muscles — that is a story of everything I have done. And it’s not just my story. My ancestors who came before me gave me this vessel to sculpt and mold.”

Check out Namajunas’ appearance here: