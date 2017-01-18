Nate Diaz Has Requested Boxing License In Nevada

Last November, it was reported that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor had been granted a boxing license in the state of California, and it appears as if his bitter rival Nate Diaz is following his lead, although in a different state.

According to a report from ESPN.com, Diaz is ‘in the process’ of applying for a boxing license in Nevada, an application that NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission) executive Bob Bennet expects to be approved:

“Nate paid his fine and has requested a boxing license,” NSAC executive director Bob Bennett said. “Upon his submission of the required licensing information, we expect to approve his license as of this date. “We welcome Nate and his older brother, Nick, to fight in Las Vegas, whether it’s with the UFC or a boxing promoter.”

The fine that Bennett is referring to was a $50,000 fine regarding the UFC 202 press conference incident that saw Diaz and McGregor fire water bottles back-and-forth at each other.

The Stockton native hasn’t competed since UFC 202 where he lost a majority decision to McGregor. Prior to that, he had shocked the MMA world at UFC 196 in March 2016 when he submitted the Irishman in the second round.

Diaz, who has expressed interest in boxing in the past, has said that he won’t accept any UFC fight aside from a trilogy bout with McGregor. UFC President Dana White hasn’t seemed interested in making that fight a reality, so perhaps Diaz is looking for new opportunities.

It is important to note, however, that the former lightweight title challenger is currently under contract with UFC.

Stay tuned to LowKickMMA as more details regarding this situation unfold.