Nate Diaz Details Phone Call With Floyd Mayweather While High

Nate Diaz set the MMA world ablaze (pun intended) during a slow week for the sport during a special episode of “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani earlier today, and no topic was safe.

He laid out his plans to take the rest of 2017 off without a proper offer from his bosses, but Diaz didn’t stop there. Far from it, actually. With his sights set on Conor McGregor and even his potential boxing opponent Floyd Mayweather, the polarizing fan favorite detailed a phone conversation he had with “Money” right after he just got done enjoying some of his favorite herbs, a conversation McGregor later used to call Diaz a “bitch.”

However, Nate set the record straight to Helwani:

“So Floyd Mayweather randomly calls me, I just smoked a joint. I’m like, ‘What the fuck? This is fuckin’…odd.’ You know, I’m like, ‘What up?’ And I even thought to myself, ‘He thinks he’s a fuckin’ genius. I look, and I’m talking to Mayweather, and I never talked to Mayweather before, I’m like, ‘What up?’ And I was thinking like, ‘You know what? Fuck this dude, he’s gonna fight with McGregor and make all this money?’ Fuck that, I don’t mean to be a hater, but fuck that. I wanted to fight these motherfuckers. I was thinking about being like, ‘Fuck you, motherfucker, what the fuck you calling me for?’ and I was thinking about hangin’ up quick. But then when I was talking to him, I was like, ‘That’s Floyd Mayweather, I have respect for the man, you know what I’m sayin’? I fuckin’ am a martial artist; that’s guy’s the best at what he does and has been doin’ it for years.”

Diaz then said he would beat McGregor in a boxing match, and that “The Notorious” calling out a smaller fighter in Mayweather wasn’t even a legit challenge:

“Either way, I woulda whipped your ass in a boxing match, McGregor, but Mayweather’s gonna fight you. Whatever, I got winner in a boxing match or a fight. And you’re not even being that challenging. Fight a heavyweight fool, five-five, a boxer, heavyweight division, I’ll whoop his ass in mixed martial arts, how about that? That’s a challenge, that’s something people should want to see. What you wanna see, I’m not gonna talk shit to no little-ass 147-pound Mayweather; I don’t even fight at that weight.”

Diaz was then asked if he had any resentment to the fact that the UFC was trying to make that fight happen, as he had long been the face of boxing in MMA. Diaz revealed that boxing promotions had tried to buy out his contract from the UFC in years past, but they never let anything happen:

“Years ago, boxing promotions were trying to buy my contract out from the UFC. And UFC wouldn’t let me out, and they always came in under the radar.”

But even if Diaz sounds bitter about the whole thing, he believes it will all work out in his favor. He’s sick of all the hype about McGregor vs. Mayweather, and wants to see the UFC actually make the fight happen with it being the only major attraction in a barren year for the UFC.

No matter who wins, he says, things will look good for a huge potential fight with him in the future: