Matt Hughes Showing ‘Small Signs Of Improvement’ In Latest Update

UFC legend Matt Hughes is showing some signs of improvement from a serious car accident involving a train in Illinois.

He still has a long fight ahead, but his sister Beth Hughes Ulrici posted a new update on her Facebook page revealing that Hughes is indeed off of a ventilator and showing ‘small signs of improvement’ in his hopeful recovery:

Update from Matt’s family: Please understand that Matt was the only public figure in our family. The rest of us are just regular everyday small town folks. We have never had to deal with the media and all the added stress that comes with it. We are all very private people and we are doing our best to keep you all informed; but our focus right now is Matt and his recovery. No news is good news! Matt is off the ventilator and showing some small signs of improvement. There are some stories and comments out there that are exaggerated. Please don’t believe everything you hear or read. This is going to be a long journey for his recovery. Please continue to keep Matt in your prayers. He is strong, he has heart and he will not give up! We are faithful in the fact that he will recover with God’s Grace and Mercy! We as a family ask everyone to keep praying for Matt!

Hughes was involved in the wreck on the morning of June 16 when a truck he was driving drove directly onto train tracks on Beeler Trail near his home of Hillsboro, Illinois. Illinois Police are still investigating the cause of the accident, in which Hughes’ truck was struck on the passenger side. He was airlifted to HSHS St. John’s Hospital and has stayed there in his recovery.

Several updates broke on his condition, but as his sister cautioned in her latest update from his immediate family, they were not all true. She previously confirmed that Hughes had suffered no internal injuries or broken bones, but remained unresponsive.

We here at LowKick MMA wish Hughes, his fans, his family, and his close friends the continued best in his recovery.