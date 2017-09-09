Kevin Lee Enlists MMA Legend To Help Prepare For Tony Ferguson

The MMA world may be (sort of) fixated on tonight’s (Sat., September 9, 2017) UFC 215 from Edmonton, Alberta, but surging lightweight Kevin Lee is understandably focused on his interim lightweight title bout with Tony Ferguson at October 7’s UFC 216.

“The Motown Phenom” parlayed a controversial submission win over Michael Chiesa into his interim title shot, and he knows he’s going to need some outside help to help him snap “El Cucuy’s” nine-fight win streak, so he’s done just that.

On an impressive five-fight run of his own, Lee recently revealed that he’s trying to keep that streak alive by enlisting longtime former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, who takes on Michael Bisping for the middleweight title at November 4’s UFC 217, on Instagram (via Bloody Elbow).

In doing so, he also set an incredibly high bar for UFC 216 when he called himself a “legend” whom was about to become the “person people look up to. Check it out:

2 hours of wrestling. 2 legends. 2 months. 2 gold straps. All of a sudden you the one they look up 2. #25tolife A post shared by MTP (@motownphenom) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

While “The Motown Phenom” may definitely be one of the deep lightweight division’s best talents, putting himself up on a pedestal with St-Pierre, who is regarded as the best welterweight in MMA history and one of the best fighters overall period, may seem a bit premature, even for Lee’s normally over-the-top and brash trash talk.

The gold belt he’ll face Ferguson for is unfortunately one that most fans will deem to be “fake” in a time where interim belts are thrown around like gifts on Oprah, and this one could be even worse considering the winner most likely won’t even get to face UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor for the real title in their next bout.

By comparison, St-Pierre is facing Bisping for the ‘real’ middleweight belt, and he’ll potentially become the fourth two-division champion in UFC history if wins. While many MMA fans have cooled regarding the all-time legends return, it’s extremely difficult to envision Lee becoming the”one they all look up to” with an interim title win – especially if St-Pierre can win the second belt Lee referred to in his post.

What do you think?