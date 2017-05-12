Justin Gaethje Battles Michael Johnson In UFC Debut

Former WSOF lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has his awaited UFC debut set.
The ultra-exciting “Highlight” will face No. 6-ranked lightweight Michael “The Menace” Johnson at July 7’s TUF 25: Redemption Finale.
Gaethje will come into the bout with a decent amount of fanfare after he defended the WSOF belt five times with five T/KO finishes. He also defeated longtime UFC mainstay Melvin Guillard by split decision in that span.
He’ll have no easy welcoming bout in Johnson, who needs a big win to get back on track following a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 205, his second defeat in three bouts after he knocked out Dustin Poirier following a dominant decision loss to Nate Diaz in late 2015.
Win or lose, Johnson always throws major power with both hands, something which Gaethje is obviously well-known and respected for.
During the press conference, Johnson taunted Gaethje by telling him he was no longer in the “C-league,” to which “The Highlight” responded he would drag Johnson into deep waters he’d be unable to survive.
We’re going to find out on July 7 in Las Vegas.