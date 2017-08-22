Jon Jones Tests Positive For Steroids At UFC 214

If you thought Jon Jones’ feel-good comeback to regain the UFC light heavyweight title was too good to be true, well, you may be right.

Some shockingly disappointing news has arrived from TMZ Sports that Jones has tested positive for anabolic steroid Turinabol and has had the 205-pound title stripped from him for a second time.

The all-time great champion won back the title he never lost, but rather had stripped from him for legal and drug-related issues, by knocking out former champion and arch rival Daniel Cormier in the main event of July 29’s UFC 214, regaining the title in emphatic fashion before reclaiming the top pound-for-pound spot in the UFC rankings.

But it was apparently not meant to be, as Jones could not stay out of trouble.

Of course, Jones also tested positive for banned estrogen blocker clomiphene before his scheduled UFC 200 meeting with Daniel Cormier, for which he received a one-year suspension after claiming it was due to a male sexual enhancement pill. Now, however, TMZ is reporting Jones could be banned for up to four years for his current offense.

UFC 214 took place in Anaheim, California, and California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive officer Andy Foster confirmed to MMA Fighting that Jones had indeed tested positive at the event:

“The California State Athletic Commission has been made aware of Jon Jones’ test results and is looking into the matter. The Commission takes these matters very seriously and will take any appropriate actions necessary after a thorough review of the situation. As with all fighters, Mr. Jones is entitled to due process and the Commission will work with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to get all of the proper information.”

It’s obviously just the latest in an extremely disappointing string of outside-the-cage troubles for Jones, beginning with a DUI in 2012 and extended to much more nefarious activities like failing a pre-fight drug test for cocaine at UFC 182 and hitting a 25-year-old pregnant woman in Albuquerque only to run away and return for a handful of cash money, for which he was ultimately arrested and forced out of his scheduled UFC 187 title fight with Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

Now, however, Jones may be on his last leg in the UFC.

Stay tuned to LowKick for more on the developing story as it arises.