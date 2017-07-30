Jon Jones Calls Out Brock Lesnar After Massive UFC 214 Win

Jon Jones won back the title he never lost with a jaw-dropping head kick knockout of Daniel Cormier in the main event of last night’s (Sat., July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and after the massive victory, he called out for one of the few fights that may just be bigger.

After a week full of back-and-forth rumors that Jones would fight suspended former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar if he got past ‘D.C.,’ Jones took the potential super fight to an all-new level when he called out the hulking behemoth with a passion. Check it out right here:

Jones threatened the massive wrestler with a beating from a man who weighed significantly less than he does:

“Brock Lesnar, if you wanna know what it’s like to get your ass kicked by a man who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the octagon.”

The fight had been rumored for as soon as November 4’s scheduled pay-per-view spectacular from Madison Square Garden in New York, but the fact that Lesnar still has over six months left on his USADA suspension from his last UFC return at July 2016’s UFC 200 means he won’t be able to fight until 2018.

But the UFC has pulled some strings to get Lesnar back into the octagon before, so right or wrong, they’ll most likely want to book this fight anyway they can.