Ian McCall Out Of Latest UFC Fight – AGAIN

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. Never mind, you definitely have. Four times before.

Some unfortunate news . surfaced from Champions.co’s Rick Lee today that UFC flyweight Ian McCall has been deemed medically unfit to compete against Jarred Brooks at tonight’s (February 11, 2017) UFC 208 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The cancellation is the astonishing fifth in a row for “Uncle Creepy,” who last fought against John Lineker in January 2015. Lee chronicled his unfortunate series of mishaps:

-At UFC Fight Night 73, McCall was forced from a bout against Dustin Ortiz, pulled from the card due to injury

-Just two days prior to UFC 201, McCall’s opponent, Justin Scoggins, withdrew from their fight when he was unable to make weight

-McCall’s next foe, Ray Borg, fell ill just prior to a planned UFC 203 bout

-Citing illness, McCall withdrew from a UFC Fight Night bout against Neil Seery in Belfast

It should probably be noted that McCall hasn’t done himself any favors by withdrawing from two of the bouts due to illness, signaling that the cut down to 125 pounds may be too strenuous for the troubled fighter.

In a bit of a silver lining, Luke Thomas tweeted that McCall and Brooks would both be paid their show money for the bout: