Glove Size Officially Set For Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

After weeks of back-and-forth debate, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has officially set the glove size and officials for August 26’s long-awaited boxing super fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout, which will be contested at 154 pounds over the course of 12 rounds, was originally set to go down with the fighters wearing 12-ounce gloves. But the NSAC recently revealed they were going to vote to reduce the glove size to eight ounces, something they officially confirmed today in addition to the judges and referee according to UFC.com: