Francis Ngannou Reacts To Disappointing JDS Test Failure

Francis Ngannou is very, very angry about this evening’s news that his UFC 215 opponent Junior Dos Santos had been forced out of their bout at the September 9 pay-per-view (PPV) because of a potential USADA violation.

Ngannou and former champ dos Santos were supposed to square off in a crucial heavyweight showdown at the UFC’s first-ever event from Edmonton, but all of that obviously fell apart when dos Santos was flagged, leaving the promotion to scramble to find a late replacement.

Not surprisingly, the No. 5-ranked Ngannou tweeted that he was not happy with the development, noting that he was nearly done with his training camp:

I'm very very angry!!! Almost done with training camp and they just announced that my opponent is out for #ufc215 — Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) August 18, 2017

It’s a predictable response from Ngannou, who was set to take on by far his biggest-name opponent in former champ dos Santos after blasting through his first five UFC opponents with shocking ease. His most recent win came over another former heavyweight champion in Andrei Arlovski, but it’s clear to see that more recent title contender “JDS” was set to propel the “Predator” to new heights; even a possible title shot.

For now, however, the promotion will look to hastily find a replacement to meet the booming would-be superstar in only three weeks’ time, no easy task for anyone – let alone to battle the most fearsome up-and-coming force in the octagon.