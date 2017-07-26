Floyd Mayweather’s Team Recruiting Nate Diaz To Walk Out For McGregor Fight

If Floyd Mayweather’s team has their way, a face very close to Conor McGregor’s career will be walking out with their team when the legendary boxer faces McGregor on August 26 in Las Vegas.

That’s according to Jason Lee, a member of Mayweather’s vast entourage, who told TMZ Sports that he’s made a call to Nate Diaz, the UFC bad boy who handed ‘The Notorious’ his sole UFC defeat back in March of last year:

Lee revealed he’s from Stockton, and he’s motivated by what went down between his boy Mayweather and McGregor at the final world tour press conference stop in London two weeks ago, so he’s going to get ahold of the younger Diaz:

“I’m from Stockton, California, and I was just in London with Floyd when the shit went down with Conor. I’m gone make a call to Nate Diaz. I would love to see him walkout with Floyd.”

Mayweather and his team have repeatedly cited the fact that McGregor tapped out to a Diaz choke in their first meeting at UFC 196, pointing to that as evidence that the UFC lightweight champ is a quitter.

But “The Notorious” rebounded well to outlast Diaz in a closely-contested majority decision at August 2016’s UFC 202, avenging his only loss and moving on to dust Eddie Alvarez for the UFC 155-pound title that November. Diaz immediately began calling for a trilogy fight with McGregor after the controversial loss, so he could either want to support a fighter with a common enemy, or turn down the offer because he believes he should be the one fighting the Irish superstar.

Do you think Diaz should walk out with Mayweather in Las Vegas?