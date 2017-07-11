Floyd Mayweather Sr. Threatens To ‘Beat Conor McGregor’s A**’

There were a myriad of newsworthy headlines at today’s Mayweather vs. McGregor world tour kickoff presser from Los Angeles, ranging from McGregor predicting an early knockout and calling Mayweather scared of MMA to “Money” stating he would fight the ‘Notorious’ Irishman with only four-ounce gloves on.

But more drama continued to develop behind the scenes, and as predicted for a boxing mega-match of this magnitude, and one of the more interesting ones came when Mayweather’s father Floyd Sr. crashed McGregor’s media scrum immediately after the media conference.

Apparently, Mayweather Sr. had enough of McGregor’s mouth after they were jawing during the staredown ending the press conference, something McGregor addressed during his scrum:

“The old man came — and I don’t know who’s who, I got confused — but the old man came and he was saying some stuff,” McGregor said regarding his stare down with Mayweather Jr. “So whatever, I don’t know.”

This got the elder Mayweather’s attention, and he ran onto the interview’s filming to call out his son’s current foe. Check it out courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Mayweather Sr. was irate, offering a straight threat to bludgeon McGregor outside of the ring before his son had a chance to:

“Like what, son?” Mayweather Sr. shouted. “I will beat your ass, I will beat your ass.”

So after a massively awaited event, where the hype and spectacle of this so-called ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ bout was set on a course headed for an out-of-control fever pitch as the late summer day draws near, many are actually giving Mayweather the first round in the war of words between combat sports’ two biggest names. And now Mayweather’s father wants to throw down with the UFC’s front man as well.

Something tells me he’ll be answering back in force at tomorrow’s second press conference tour stop in Toronto.