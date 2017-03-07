Floyd Mayweather Calls Out Conor McGregor: “Sign The Paper”

If we’re to believe boxing great Floyd Mayweather, it’s on Conor McGregor to make his long-rumored boxing fight with “Money” happen.

Speaking during a recent media tour in the U.K., Mayweather told ESPN that if “The Notorious” really wants the bout, he simply has to sign the contract:

“If Conor McGregor really wants this fight to happen, stop blowing smoke up everybody’s ass. “Sign the paper. Sign the paper. You said you were a boss, so just sign the paper and let’s make it happen.”

Those words sound like the most matter-of-fact statement Mayweather has directed at the UFC superstar since their super fight came out of left field last spring. However, the reality of the situation is that it’s not that easy, as Mayweather publicly made an offer including a payday of $15 million for McGregor – a number he expectedly balked at.

While the Irish trash talker has applied for his boxing license in California – he hasn’t gotten one in Nevada, where the fight would take place, due to his ongoing sanctions with with the NSAC following his bottle-throwing press conference at UFC 202.

The UFC arguably needs McGregor more than they ever have during a lackluster beginning to 2017, yet there’s nothing close to “The Notorious” officially returning to the octagon anytime soon, and much of that has to do with his efforts to book the fight with “Money.”

The two sides are assuredly bickering over just that, so the reality of signing the bout is not quite as easy as Mayweather suggests, because he appears to want the Irishman to sign his offer, which most likely isn’t up to the “Notorious” growing standards.

Let’s hope we’re not running into Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2.