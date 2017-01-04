Edmond Tarverdyan Says ‘It’s All Good’ After Colossal UFC 207 Failure

With the entire MMA world wondering just why people keep paying Edmond Tarverdyan to be their head coach, the Glendale Fighting Club head man surprisingly doesn’t care.

In a recent spot with TMZ Sports, Tarverdyan flashed his usual nonchalant attitude about his star pupil Ronda Rousey’s 48-second loss to Amanda Nunes at last weekend’s UFC 207 from Las Vegas. According to Tarverdyan, who was recently hit with identity theft and fraud-related charges and also declared bankruptcy despite driving a Mercedes SUV, things are “all good”:

“It’s all good man, no plans made yet.”

The embattled coach then said he was tuning out all of the massive hate he and Rousey were receiving:

“It doesn’t matter what people say.”

While it may not matter what people say, it does matter what Rousey’s results are in the Octagon, especially if she’s going to continue fighting the best female bantamweight competitors in the world. His response is a direct parallel to the ‘advice’ he gave in Rousey’s corner in between the first and second rounds of her devastating knockout loss to Holly Holm at 2015’s UFC 193, where he said she was “doing great” despite it being clear she was getting severely outclassed in the striking department.

It seems this severe brand of disillusion is a major part of why Rousey has fallen so hard, so fast, but until she’s able to wise up and get with a real MMA team who knows what they’re doing, she probably shouldn’t step back into a MMA cage ever again.

Because even though she’s been knocked out in her last two one-sided fights, things are still “all good” to Coach Edmond.