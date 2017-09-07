Donald Cerrone’s UFC Return Revealed

The UFC’s return to Poland on October 21 reportedly has its main event set.

According to reports from both MMA Fighting and MMA Mania, fan favorite Donald Cerrone will take on rising British welterweight talent Darren Till in the main event of the upcoming UFC Fight Night card from Gdansk, Poland on October 21.

Loved by fans for fighting anyone at anytime, Cerrone will take a bit of a step down in competition after two consecutive defeats to top contenderS Robbie Lawler and Jorge Masvidal, the former a close and hotly debated decision at July 29’s UFC 214 after “Gamebred” finished him with a brutal onslaught of body punches at January’s UFC on FOX 22.

However, the 15-0-1 Till, who just beat Bojan Velickovic by unanimous decision at last Saturday’s UFC Rotterdam, won’t be an easy task by any means, as he’s one of the most dangerous up-and-coming contenders in the welterweight division.

Till added fuel to the rumor fire that he’d be fighting Cerrone by posting a picture of him signing a fight contract early this morning:

Send me it and I sign it. I'll fight any cunt pic.twitter.com/4lWv4mhsyv — Darren Till (@darrentill2) September 7, 2017

But “Cowboy” certainly is not just “any c***,” and Till would face a massive spike in competition in a fight where he would have everything to win as an expected heavy underdog.

The fight wouldn’t do much in terms of Cerrone’s overall standing at 170 pounds, but we all know he simply loves to fight.

He may have found one of the most willing men to do just that in Poland this fall. Stay tuned.