Daniel Cormier’s Expecting “Different” Jon Jones Due to USADA

Recently Alexander Gustafsson accused Jon Jones of using performance-enhancing drugs for their epic, 2013 bout, and now Daniel Cormier’s piling on with more PED accusations.

Following Gustafsson’s impressive win over Glover Teixeira last month, he and Jones got into it on Twitter. During the exchange, the Swedish star accused Jones of having used banned substances in advance of their bout, and then more recently, he stood by those comments.

Well, during the latest episode of “UFC Tonight”, Cormier reportedly had this to say about Jones and PEDs (quote via MMA Fighting):

“You heard Alexander Gustafsson now is saying he believes that Jon was enhanced throughout his career,” Cormier said. “But before, we had no sanctioning body like USADA. USADA now is on top of all that, so I do believe that we will see a different fighter in Anaheim, because I do believe he’ll have to be clean this time, otherwise he’ll be caught.” “I think he fought Ovince Saint Preux clean, and he didn’t like the way he felt, and tried to do something again dirty and he got caught at UFC 200,” Cormier added, while referring to Jones’ win over OSP in April, 2016.

Wow. When you consider the beef between Cormier and Jones, chances are these comments aren’t going to sit too well with the former 205 champ. Although, that could be precisely why Cormier’s said it.

It’s been interesting to see how Jones’ USADA flag last year has been cited by the likes of Gustafsson, Cormier, and others, as a means to question the star’s legacy. Before Jones’ issues with USADA, not too many people were scrutinizing his abilities or status as the greatest light-heavyweight ever.

It should be noted, however, that ultimately USADA concluded that a contaminated sexual-performance pill was behind Jones’ positive test for the banned substances clomiphene and Letrozol. As a result, Jones received only a one year suspension.

Cormier – Jones II will go down on July 29th at UFC 214 in Anaheim. That fight has to be on every fan’s must see list.