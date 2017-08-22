Daniel Cormier Reacts To Jon Jones’ Drug Test Failure

While essentially the entire MMA world was offering their reactions to the disappointing news that light heavyweight champion Jon Jones had failed a drug test for steroids after his UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier, perhaps no reaction mattered more than that of “DC” himself.

The former champion issued his personal statement on the matter to MMA Fighting this evening, taking a somber tone that reminded everyone that Jones was still entitled his due process, and that he no longer knew what to think anymore as he sat in shock that he was actually going through this with Jones once again:

“It’s hard to find words to describe how I’m feeling right now,” Cormier said. “I’m disappointed to hear the news. It’s very emotional. “We as athletes are entitled to due process, and I will refrain from saying much more until I know exactly what happened. “In my mind, on July 29, I competed and I lost. I thought Jon Jones was the better man that day. I don’t know what to think anymore. I can’t believe we are going through all of this again. We will see what happens next. “Thank you to all my fans who have supported me during this dark time. I love you all very much.”

Jones, of course, failed a drug test for two banned substances only days before he and Cormier were supposed to rematch one another in the main event of July 2016’s UFC 200, but this time it came after he had already fought Cormier and beaten him with a very violent finish.

It’s a disturbing set of circumstances for the former champ, who, at 38 years old, is nearing the end of his decorated fight career but had never been knocked out before his fateful UFC 214 match with Jones, who is now reported to have been on steroids.

As Cormier said, Jones will be afforded his due process, and “DC” feels that Jones was the better man that night. If he was chemically enhanced, however, could have played a big part in that, and now Cormier could have yet another run as champion all because of Jones’ inability to stay out of trouble.

No wonder he isn’t quite sure to think of the matter as of yet.