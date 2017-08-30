Dana White Reveals Record Pay-Per-View Buys For Mayweather vs. McGregor

If Dana White’s claim about the overall pay-per-view (PPV) buy rate for last weekend’s (Sat., August 26, 2017) massive Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., proves to be officially true, then the fight will have broken the previous record by a huge margin.

With the fight competing against 2015’s North American record-holding Mayweather vs. Pacquiao and its 4.6 million buys, White reportedly revealed that Mayweather vs. McGregor had absolutely destroyed that number during a conversation that was supposedly taped last night while White was with the announce team for his “Tuesday Night Contender Series,” rapper Snoop Dogg and MMA legend Urijah Faber.

In the conversation, which was posted by SI writer Mike Dyce on his Instagram (via MMA Fighting), White claims the pay-per-view spectacular did an amazing 6.5 million buys:

Now, White has certainly been known to embellish a number here and there, and the official numbers have not been released as of yet. But if the 6.5 million figure does somehow prove to be true, it would be a worldwide record, as Mayweather vs. Pacquiao did 5.5 million buys worldwide two years ago.

Mayweather vs. McGregor was slated to be the biggest pay-per-view spectacle ever, and even though the streaming for the fight experienced widespread difficulties from UFC FIght Pass and SHOWTIME Sports, it is still trending to be just that.

If the number the at-times outlandish White revealed proves true, however, it’s going to be the biggest ever by a wide margin.