Dana White Reacts To Woodley vs. ‘Wonderboy’ Scores

Dana White Reacts To Woodley vs. ‘Wonderboy’ Scores

By Mike Drahota -
4
SHARE
Right photo by Joe Camporeale for USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t the most crowd-pleasing bout in UFC history, but welterweight champion Tyron Woodley retained his title over Stephen Thompson in a heavily questioned majority decision result in the main event of last night’s (Sat., March 4, 2017) UFC 209 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After the fight’s results were announced, fans and media members began to discuss the result, with many unsure how Woodley could win a decision while mostly moving backwards and throwing little volume while doing so for at least three rounds. UFC President Dana White agrees with them, as he told FOX Sports after the fight he had it scored in favor of ‘Wonderboy’:

“I had it 3-2. ‘Wonderboy.'”

When asked if he thought the fight might turn out to be another draw when the strange scores once again came up, White clarified the thought had never crossed his mind. He noted that one of the cageside judges scored the fifth and final round, where Woodley did do some heavy damage to Thompson, a dominant 10-8 for the champ, something White found to be ludicrous:

“I didn’t think it was gonna be a draw; I mean, from the fight that I watched, I had it 3-2 ‘Wonderboy,’ and one of the judges scored the last round 10-8, which is insane.”

But regardless of how he felt the fight should have been scored, White had to accept that Woodley won no matter what, and the fans will have to as well. Typically vague with the direction of the UFC’s plans for the deep welterweight division, White only confirmed that the win, which was Woodley’s first official defense, didn’t help his case too much:

“Tyron’s the champ, he won tonight. But you know, listen, me, the fans, everybody else – we’re not judges. The judges called him the winner tonight so he’s the winner. So we’ll see where we go from here. Listen, this fight didn’t help his case in any way, shape, or form. But I don’t know, we’ll see what happens from here.”

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • JamesC

    Wow….This is EXACTLY the disrespect Tyron is talking about. Dana is the promoter and should be PROMOTING his champion. Dana should have said…”it was a razor close tactical fight between two hi level guys. Tactical fights like that are not always the most fan friendly. Tyron showed he wanted it more in that 5th round and went after it with the heart of champion and I guess that swayed the judges his way. But Wonderboy looked sharp for the majority of the fight. He showed some heart in surviving that 5th round flurry, most guys would have been KO’d”

    A statement like that promotes both guys for their next fight. Dana bashing his stars is why the UFC does not have stars.

    • Bulgarian Squat

      Dude chill, he said the samething about gsp, you know, the best welterweight in ufc history. After his fight with johnny hendricks. He said he thought Hendricks won. Dana always calls it how he sees it no matter who the fighter is.

      • Bill Wolf

        Dana White did the same thing after the first Lyoto “the Dragon” Machida vs. Shogun fight. According to the judges, the Dragon won the fight. Dana White said that according to him, Dana White, Shogun won the fight, and there was going to be a rematch.

      • JamesC

        Yes, he was wrong for that. But more so in how he said it. It was more than disagreeing with the dec. it was calling out his skill. Plus no mention of the fact that HE was the one who was going after it