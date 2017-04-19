Dana White Still Won’t Give Jon Jones Headlining Spot In Return

It looks like Dana Whit is sticking to his guns regarding not giving Jon Jones a headlining spot in his return – at least for now.

The outspoken UFC executive appeared on ‘Sportscenter’ earlier this week to tease “Bones'” potential return against longtime rival Daniel Cormier at July 29’s UFC 214 from Anaheim, California, but during an appearance on today’s ‘The Herd’ (via FOX Sports), White reaffirmed his earlier words that Jones would no longer headline after so many big missed opportunities:

“That’s a huge problem right now and that’s why I said he won’t headline a card. It will be a co-main event. “He will not be the main event…until he builds back the trust of the consumers and me.”

Jones may be a top-level pay-per-view (PPV) performer a tier below Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, but it’s understandable why White has a heavy amount of skepticism that Jones will be able to make it to the fight without incident, as he’s seen two headlining spots against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson and Daniel Cormier fell apart when he was arrested for a hit-and-run accident before UFC 187 and failed a USADA drug test before UFC 200, respectively.

However, Jones has still kept his top billing spot in terms of light heavyweight rank, and it’s easy to see why in a barren 205-pound division outside of he and Cormier and perhaps a few others. Cris Cyborg tweeted yesterday she would be finally be fighting Germaine de Randamie for the UFC women’s featherweight title in her adopted U.S. home of Anaheim, leaving the potential for a huge late-July card to follow the traditional International Fight Week earlier in the month.

But we all know what the true main event would be.

Can Jones finally make it to his awaited rematch against Cormier?