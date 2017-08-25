Dana White Owns Oscar De La Hoya For Tweeting ‘F**k You Mayweather vs. McGregor’

Apparently, former boxing champ Oscar De La Hoya doesn’t exactly approve of tomorrow’s (Sat., August 26, 2017) massive Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match Las Vegas, Nevada, something that’s far from a surprise considering he’s promoting next month’s anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin match-up.

But in case you didn’t already know that, De La Hoya took to social media earlier today before the official Mayweather vs. McGregor weigh-ins, going off the rails and saying the fighters were disrespecting boxing:

FUCK YOU #MayweatherVsMcGregor BOTH OF YOU ARE DISRESPECTING THE SPORT OF BOXING #CaneloGGG Sept 16th https://t.co/SX1Co1Uuj8 — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) August 25, 2017

UFC prez Dana White was quick to respondto “The Golden Boy” with a smoldeering comeback, however, poking fun at De La Hoya’s recent troubles with alcohol and other, ahem, recreational drugs before smashing him with the brutal hastag #DeLaArum:

WTF?!? Is this guy snorting coke and drinking booze again??!? #OscarDeLaArum pic.twitter.com/awn2bgnWNV — Dana White (@danawhite) August 25, 2017

Ouch. The gloves are obviously off between two of the fight game’s most notorious promoters, something that became clear when White mixed in the last name of the promoter he’s raked over the coals the most – longtime boxing promoter Bob Arum.

White and the UFC are set to make a record-setting pay-per-view haul tomorrow night, and De La Hoya may be a bit miffed Canelo vs. GGG isn’t getting even near the amount of attention Mayweather vs. McGregor, a fight many hardcore boxing fans feel isn’t even a legitimate bout, is.

If you mess with the bull, however, it appears you get the horns. And they poke fun of your personal shortcomings online. Enjoy the fight tomorrow, ladies and gentlemen.