Dana White Hints Conor McGregor Could Still Fight This Year

It seems as though there’s a slight possibility that the UFC could use Conor McGregor before year’s end.

McGregor hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since November of last year when he headlined UFC 205 from Madison Square Garden opposite Eddie Alvarez. “The Notorious One” downed “The Underground King” in the second round of the bout via knockout to capture the lightweight throne, becoming the first dual-weight champion in UFC history in the process.

Shortly after McGregor was forced to vacate his featherweight title and decided to take some time off from competition in order to enjoy the birth of his first child. That break was short-lived, however, as McGregor then signed on to make his professional boxing debut against Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

The Irishman would come up just short as he suffered a 10th round TKO loss after eating a barrage of unanswered shots. Now the MMA world awaits his return; which will likely come against interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, who defeated Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC 216 to capture the gold.

Recently UFC President Dana White spoke to the Los Angeles Times‘ Lance Pugmire and revealed that McGregor’s next fight could be finalized by the end of the week. White has until the end of the week to determine the main event for the UFC’s pay-per-view (PPV) event on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas and is hoping McGregor can compete on the card (quotes via Bleacher Report):