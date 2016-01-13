Could “The Prodigy” Be Considering A Return To MMA?

Hawaiian native BJ “The Prodigy” Penn is one of the most skilled and influential fighters to have ever competed in mixed martial arts (MMA). A Pioneer of the sport, Penn remains as only one of two men to have held a title in two different weight classes, serving as the UFC lightweight champion as well as the UFC welterweight champion on different occasions.

With wins over all-time greats such as Matt Hughes, Matt Serra, Renzo Gracie, Jens Pulver, and Sean Sherk, Penn capped off an illustrious and historic career in less than emphatic fashion, losing his last three bouts.

His final Octagon appearance to date came back in July 2014 when former 155-pound champion Frankie “The Answer” Edgar sent “The Prodigy” packing with a brutal one-sided beat down in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 19 Finale.

An emotional Penn would officially hang up his gloves for good at the event’s post-fight press conference.

Now nearly a year and a half into retirement, it seems as if “The Prodigy” may not have been ready to call it quits just yet, as he took to his official twitter account recently to tease a return to action.

Posting a picture with highly renowned trainer Greg Jackson, Penn sent a message to UFC president Dana White that inclined the following:

“We Coming!!”

Now of course this all just speculation at this point, as the tweet could literally mean everything or nothing. However, it’s definitely an intriguing topic to speculate on, and we’ll be sure to keep a close eye on the situation here at LowKickMMA.

At age 37, do you feel as if “The Prodigy” has anything left in the tank?