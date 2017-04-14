Conor McGregor’s Jiu-Jitsu Coach Suspended From Home Gym

Dillon Danis may be gaining a bunch of headlines in the mixed martial arts world, but apparently that’s come at the cost of his longtime head coach Marcelo Garcia.

In a surprising move, Garcia revealed on Thursday that Danis and fellow student Mansher Khera had been indefinitely suspended from his New York home gym. The famed Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach also released a statement on his official Youtube page yesterday, noting that his students had become too focused on fame and social media:

“I realize people was focused just on social media, was focused on other stuff that everyone is aware about — fame, stuff like that. And that really forced me to take a decision.”

Garcia elaborated on the decision further, focusing on his beliefs that some of his top students had forced him to make a tough decision when they didn’t echo the same values he tried to convey in training: