Conor McGregor Targeting September For Fight With Floyd Mayweather

With every day that passes it appears that we are getting closer to the superfight between undefeated boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Over the weekend, McGregor made headlines after he walked out with Irish Olympic boxer Michael Conlan for his professional boxing debut at Madison Square Garden. McGregor, who is no stranger to voicing his opinion, confronted members of the boxing media sitting ringside at the event and by stating that he would shock the world by knocking out Mayweather in a boxing match, promising that everyone would “eat their words.”

However, McGregor didn’t just stop there, and after blasting the media, the UFC champion spoke with The Los Angeles Times where he elaborated on his outburst and stated that the fight with Mayweather was close to done and that they were looking at September for a possible date. He also stated that Mayweather should be scared.

“[September] is what I’m thinking. That’s what the word is. That’s what we’re close to doing. I’ve tried to talk to Floyd. I flew to Las Vegas to have talks with Floyd, and then he retired. He just doesn’t want to see me. He’s petrified. Wouldn’t you be? No one knows what to expect with me, and they shouldn’t. Because I don’t know what to expect either.”

Mayweather recently unretired to pursue the bout with McGregor and suggested that the fight would take place in June, but many people believed that would be too soon for that fight to happen. Last week, UFC President Dana White said that he “doesn’t see how it doesn’t happen,” which is something that caught everyone’s attention as he has long be viewed as one of the biggest impediments to the fight’s potential booking. Now that White is on board with the fight and the fight slowly but surely coming together, it appears McGregor may actually get his opportunity to “shock the world,” something he says he’s ready for.