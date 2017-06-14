Conor McGregor Reacts To Floyd Mayweather Fight Announcement

A year of hype and speculation is apparently over, as news came this afternoon that UFC lightweight champion Conor MCGregor’s oft-discussed boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. had apparently been signed for August 26 in Las Vegas.

Mayweather made the bout official on his Instagram account, kicking off the build-up to what should most likely be far and away the most lucrative fight in combat sports history. So with MMA’s biggest star set to face off with arguably the greatest boxer of all-time, it was no surprise to see “The Notorious” react on social media.

McGregor made a hilarious post on Twitter trolling his 40-year-old opponent with a photograph depicting him next to Floyd Mayweather Sr. Check it out:

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

So all of the contrived speculation and daily updates will finally subside as we look forward to what’s certainly to be an interesting (to say the least buildup) to a fight that will most likely gross billions of dollars.

With that kind of money, it’s fair to wonder if McGregor will ever set foot back in the octagon again, but one thing is clear: “The Notorious” knows how to get himself the biggest fight possible every time he signs on the dotted line.

And if he can somehow beat the massively favored Mayweather, he’d add a bit of boxing history to his already legendary – albeit controversial – list of MMA accomplishments. Are you giving him a chance to beat the unbeaten Mayweather?