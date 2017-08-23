Conor McGregor Feels He’s ‘Superior’ To All Combat Sports

Although it’s somehow been overshadowed by the absolute onslaught of news focused on Jon Jones’ disappointing UFC 214 failure for steroids, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will still take on Floyd Mayweather this weekend (Sat., August 26, 2017) in their overblown boxing match from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

The two got up close and personal during yesterday’s grand arrivals from Vegas, needing security to separate them days before the actual fight is slated to happen. When the two finally do clash in the middle of the ring on Saturday night, many fans of both sports believe it will be a match of MMA vs. boxing, with each representing the overarching reputation of their respective sport.

But McGregor believes that’s far from the case. During a media scrum after the grand arrivals event via MMA Junkie (transcribed by Bloody Elbow), the Irish megastar said that he simply transcends combat sports and isn’t representing MMA or any one side, even if he clearly is representing the UFC’s rep:

“As far as MMA vs. boxing and all these versus, I am my own man in there at the end of the day. I’m not representing mixed martial artists so to speak, I feel I’m superior to it all. I’m coming in representing myself and the promotion that is the UFC that are backing me and co-promoters with me in this event. We’re in it together.”

It may be tough to say McGregor is better than both MMA and boxing, as he has zero professional boxing bouts on his record and has lost by way of stoppage in mixed martial arts. There’s no denying he’s certainly overtaken the thrown as MMA’s best current trash talker, and maybe of all-time, something that’s one of the main reasons he has a never-before-seen booking with Mayweather Jr. this week.

It’s some huge self-praise to live up to, however, as the lightweight champ who has no title defenses certainly won’t show he’s ‘superior’ to boxing if he is soundly defeated as the odds suggest. The shocking alternative may just make him bigger than all combat sports by himself, so earning $100 million to take that chance won’t be such a bad deal for “The Notorious” anyhow.