Conor McGregor Gives Fighting Advice, Takes Jab At Floyd Mayweather

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor might have a career after fighting, and that is coaching. On Thursday, the two-division UFC champion posted a video of him giving boxing advice that he originally sent as a reply to one of his proteges on his Instagram account. Not only did he give out some advice, but he also used the opportunity to throw some shade at potential opponent Floyd Mayweather. Mcgregor and Mayweather are in negotiations for the proposed super fight.

McGregor then steered the conversation back to his role as a mentor in the video and noted that he wants to teach his son to be a free fighting champion, just like his dad. Dee Devlin, McGregor’s girlfriend, is due to have the couple’s baby boy next month.

“Here is a reply video I sent one of my protégés who was seeking advice on some boxing only padwork footage they sent me. I believe you will like it. The focus has been solely boxing lately but make no mistakes, the kicking, and grappling aspects, and everything else got to do with unlimited free fighting, is still very much present in my thoughts. Floyd may crap his jocks after all and if so I will go back to true fighting or just pick another boxer like Manny or something. But whatever that’s another conversation. I like to build fighters and watch their progression. I have built many to this date, and all unintentionally. One is fighting in the UFC main event this weekend. When my son is born, I will build him up into a multiple free fighting world champion also. Just like his old man. I look forward to it.”

UFC President Dana White is targeting September for a potential Mayweather-McGregor fight, which could net Mcgregor an estimated $75 million.