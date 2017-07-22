The Official Mayweather vs. McGregor Poster Is Here

Following last weeks both controversial an exhausting world tour, August 26’s Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is rapidly approaching from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor will attempt to do something no man has ever done, and that’s defeat the 49-0 Mayweather in a boxing ring. And the Irishman will do it without a true professional boxing fight to his credit, even if his trash talk and pre-fight hype has somehow placed him as roughly a +400 underdog on the quickly shrinking odds, a figure fall smaller than many of Mayweather’s recent opponents who were considered some of the best pugilists in the sport.

That’s a testament to “The Notorious'” sheer ability to promote a fight and get fans believing in him, and it’s obvious that Mayweather has partnered with SHOWTIME Sports to become the biggest name in boxing himself, even if he has been retired for two years. It all leads to a massive co-promotion with the UFC that could legitimately be the biggest combat sports fight of all-time.

With the date just over a month away, SHOWTIME released the official fight poster (not the announcement poster) on Twitter this weekend. Check it out: