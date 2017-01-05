Cat Zingano Blasts Amanda Nunes For ‘Disrespecting’ Ronda Rousey

There’s been a mountain of varied criticisms heaped on former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey in the aftermath of her 48-second loss to Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 207, but little shade has been throwing “The Lioness'” way for her similarly brutal response to Rousey’s downfall.

That could be because not a single ounce of the UFC’s pre-fight promotional efforts were focused on Nunes, something that could have made the champ feel slighted and caused her to respond by silencing Rousey’s coach Edmond Tarverdyan in the Octagon, posting a brutal meme of Rousey online, stating “Rowdy” would retire, and finally offering the belief that she was never that good in the first place.

But the last woman to defeat Nunes – and one of the last to lose to Rousey – isn’t having any of it. Rightfully believing Rousey a pioneer of women’s MMA, No. 6-ranked UFC women’s bantamweight Cat Zingano, who finished Nunes in a come-from-behind performance at 2014’s UFC 178, spoke up online today to declare she’s coming for “The Lioness” once again due to her disrespect of Rousey:

I'm not petitioning a rematch yet @Amanda_Leoa I'll earn it. You're disrespectful of @RondaRousey & I detest you being ungrateful @ufc — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) January 5, 2017

Zingano has been out of action since a disappointing decision loss to Julianna Pena at last July’s UFC 200, her return bout following nearly a year-and-a-half off after losing to Rousey in only 14 seconds at UFC 184.

The longtime contender has seen several long breaks in a UFC career that began with fervent momentum when she stopped Miesha Tate to earn a title shot in her first Octagon bout at April 2013’s The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 17 Finale.

A lengthy bout of knee injuries and some extremely debilitating personal circumstances took much of Zingano’s once-lauded potential, but she’s still the last to defeat the 135-pound women’s champion who now appears to be the latest unstoppable force in MMA.

Zingano knows she has a lot of work to do to fight her way back to a title shot, but if she can, she apparently has a bone to pick with Nunes. Is the “Alpha Cat” a true danger to “The Lioness” at this point?