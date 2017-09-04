Ben Askren’s Retirement Fight Set For November

Although he’s never competed in the UFC, Ben Askren has long been considered to be one of the very best 170 pounders in the world.

At just 33 years of age, however, the former Bellator welterweight champion and reigning ONE Championship welterweight champion is preparing for his final bout.

Evolve MMA founder Chatri Sityodtong took his official Facebook page earlier today (Sept. 4, 2017) to announce that Askren will be taking on Shinya Aoki on Nov. 24 in Singapore. Sityodtong confirmed that it will be “Funky’s” last fight.

Askren, a highly decorated collegiate wrestler who holds a perfect 17-0 professional MMA record, has defended his ONE title three times to date, most recently scoring a one-sided stoppage victory over Zebaztian Kadestam this past weekend (Sept. 2, 2017) in Shanghai.

Aoki, on the other hand, is an experienced veteran, holding a 39-7-1 professional record, while holding a 5-1 record under the ONE banner. Aoki is most known for his grappling pedigree, as 25 of his professional victories have come by way of submission. He’s coming off of a loss, but prior to that he had won nine consecutive bouts, and he may very well be able to offer Askren a challenge.

Do you expect Askren to end his career on a high note?