Anderson Silva Rekindles Hype For The Boxing Match He’s Always Wanted

With Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather looking like more and more of a sure thing with each passing day, another long-rumored super fight between a MMA legend and a boxing superstar has been rekindled.

Back when longtime former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva was wrecking every UFC opponent put in his path, the hype train for his proposed super fight with boxing champion Ry Jones Jr. was beginning to build some serious momentum. Obviously Chris Weidman put a halt to that at UFC 162, however, and the next four years have been a tumultuous rollercoaster to say the least for “The Spider.”

However, that doesn’t mean his fight with Jones Jr. is necessarily dead. Jones took to Twitter last night to tease the match-up finally happening, and he wants it to take place on the same card as McGregor vs. Mayweather to make it the ‘biggest event of all time:”

Roy Jones vs Anderson Silva and Mayweather vs McGregor double headline card UFC invasion. Would be biggest event of all time period — Roy Jones Jr. (@RealRoyJonesJr) February 23, 2017

Silva responded to Jones’ idea, posting a cryptic Tweet of his own containing a positive message earlier this morning:

All a dream needs to be accomplished is someone who believes that it can be done. #JonesJrVSSilva #SilvaVSJonesJr @RealRoyJonesJr — Anderson Silva (@SpiderAnderson) February 23, 2017

From that point of view, it would seem Silva is thankful Jones Jr. decided to rekindle the flame on their oft-discussed (but never fostered) match-up, as “The Spider” has admittedly always wanted to throw down in a high-profile boxing match.

It never happened when he was the most dominant athlete the UFC has ever seen, but even at nearly 42 years old, Silva still has some gas left in the tank. Should he spend some of that in a boxing match against one of the greats, or is it a better idea to chase one last UFC title shot?