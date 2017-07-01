Professional Fighters League 36 Full Results: Jon Fitch Submits Brian Foster

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, June 30th, 2017) will come from Daytona Beach, Florida at Daytona International Speedway.

Headlining the card are Jon Fitch and Brian Foster, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the card.

Here are the results:

Welterweight: Jon Fitch def. Brian Foster (For the 2018 No. 1 seed) via R2 submission (side choke, 3:12)

Light Heavyweight: Ronny Markes def. Smealinho Rama via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Welterweight: Herman Terrado def. Joao Zeferino via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Lightweight: Jason High def. Caros Fodor via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)