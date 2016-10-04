WATCH: MMA Fighter Who Soccer Kicked Girlfriend Gets KO’d

Remember that infamous viral video that featured a tattooed MMA fighter trying to bully his opponent at the weigh-ins? The clip showed current UFC flyweight Ben Nguyen against the subject of today’s article Julian Wallace. The Australian Wallace got up close and personal with ‘Ben 10’ before Nitro MMA 11 way back in 2014. Resulting in a 20 second KO win for Nguyen, the video went viral overnight. Nguyen would go on to compile a 2-1 record so far under the UFC banner, but ‘Julz The Jackal’ has come unstuck.

Following his loss to Nguyen, Wallace would sign for XFC, losing twice and winning once back in 2015. Sadly though this story focuses on the grizzly events that happened outside the arena of combat. Wallace appeared in court recently for a savage assault on his girlfriend, also an MMA fighter, Jessica-Rose Clark. Currently signed to Invicta FC, but yet to debut, ‘Jessy Jess’ is one of the brightest WMMA prospects out of Australia. The vicious assault she suffered at the hands of her now ex-partner Julian Wallace is shocking, to say the least.

Assaulted Over Noodles

According to the report on The Daily Mail, Clark was brutally assaulted by Wallace after bringing home the wrong noodles for dinner one night.

Julian Brave Wallace, 28, then chased Jessy Jess around their apartment in Newtown in Sydney’s inner-west as she frantically tried to pack her things, kneeing her in the ribs and pinning her down.

Last week the fighter pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of intentionally choking with recklessness over the April 28 attack.

Ms Jess told Daily Mail Australia on the night she had been running 15 minutes late on her way home from work after she stopped to pick up some noodles for Wallace.

However when she arrived at the apartment he flew into a rage at her having brought the wrong food, grabbing her and accusing her of being unfaithful.

‘He started attacking me, it went on for about 20 minutes, he kicked me in the head with timberland boots on,’ Ms Jess told Daily Mail Australia.

‘He got me in a muay thai headlock in the kitchen and was elbowing me in the face.

‘He was holding my head in one hand and hitting me with the other,’ she added.

Wallace then kicked Ms Jess in the face, and tried to tear off her engagement ring while threatening to break her fingers. Julian Wallace will be sentenced for the horrible assault on Jess in December.

Continue below for the further dose of justice…

Wallace Knocked Out

On top of the original viral video of Julian Wallace getting knocked out, he was also KO’d by his ex-girlfriend that night in April. Also, Team Alpha Male’s Adam Corrigan posted the following clip of ‘Julz The Jackal’ getting squashed in sparring. Check it out:



