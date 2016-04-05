Home MMA Wanderlei Silva Issues Challenge To Kimbo Slice

Wanderlei Silva Issues Challenge To Kimbo Slice

By
Rory Kernaghan
-
10
SHARE

Former Pride FC middleweight champion and UFC veteran Wanderlei Silva is once again ready to fight. After a drawn out legal battle with the Nevada Athletic Commission and the UFC, ‘The Axe Murderer’ is now signed to Bellator MMA and Rizin FF. The Brazilian striker was released from his UFC contract in January this year, and his lifetime ban by the NAC was overturned. He is set to face fellow legend and former two-time opponent Kazushi Sakuraba in a tag team grappling match for Rizin. Paired with Kiyoshi Tamura against ‘Saku’ and Hideo Tokoro, Silva also hopes to fight under MMA rules for both Bellator and Rizin this year.

With a renewed vigour for combat competition clear in his latest media appearance, chances are Wanderlei will come in great shape for the busy months ahead. Speaking with MMAFighting.com, ‘The Axe Murderer’ was a far cry from the down and out and somewhat spiteful character we’d seen over the last two years. Check out the best bits from his interview hosted by Ariel Helwani:

wanderlei silva mma fail

“I was not happy with the terms (under the UFC), I was not happy with fighting, I just did not want to fight any more. But the Bellator and Rizin changed that, I got released from my contract, and now I want to fight again, they took away my problems. I think something went wrong, I was coming from the old school, I tried talking to (Dana White) but he said bad things about me. I like him, I respect him a lot, he helped changed the sport, so we finished our history and now we are going to start a new history.”

Now free of the ‘shackles’ the Zuffa promotion had once held him with, Silva still has very hard feelings towards the NAC, who have upheld a three year ban on the Brazilian competing in Nevada, in relation to a drug test he fled from in 2014. In Silva’s defense, they never really had the right to do so under the old rule set, as Silva wasn’t even a licensed fighter at the time. He continued:

“The Commission has no place telling someone who can and can’t work, I have to work to put food on my family table. How can they catch someone, and then two months later after they fight, then they reveal the test failure? If he is famous it’s one rule, if he’s not so famous it’s another….

continue

NEXT >>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Dr Imhotep AlBasiel

    learn to code codestreamlabs.com

    • Michal J Ferdynus

      Find some other place for advertising buddy. I am not sure if you understand it’s an mma forum.

      • Dr Imhotep AlBasiel

        Kimbo a t???? no of axe hasbeen

        • Dr Imhotep AlBasiel

          Kimbo tko axe head

    • Michal J Ferdynus

      Plus, this website is an absolute piece of garbage. I am very sorry but maybe you need a reality check. You want people to learn how to code and your coding skills produce an out of date, 1990ish website? Dude, please…

      • Dr Imhotep AlBasiel

        hahaha well it works because it works tons of happy customers!

        • Michal J Ferdynus

          Hey, I’m happy for you. I know you will do even better in future.

  • Steven Ellis

    Wanderlei beats kimbo by stone cold knockout especially if kimbo is on the juice we all know what happens with cardio kimbo.

  • Michal J Ferdynus

    Wanderlei by destruction. Maybe even terror.

    • Murderous1

      And mayhem like that push up the rear you got from that blitzkrieg Sep 1 1939