Video: Paul Daley Knocks Out Brennan Ward With Vicious Knee

Bellator 170 went down this evening (Jan. 21, 2016) live and free on Spike from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The co-main event featured a battle between welterweight strikers, as British veteran Paul “Semtex” Daley took on “The Irish Bad Boy” Brennan Ward.

Many were expecting fire works and that’s exactly what transpired, as Daley landed a spinning back elbow early in the first round before landing a perfectly time flying knee that put Ward to sleep in brutal fashion.

Check out the finish below courtesy of Fancy Combat on Twitter:

Paul Daley def Brennan Ward via KO #Bellator170



In the aftermath of the bout, Daley called out former UFC welterweight title challenger Rory MacDonald, who signed with Bellator last year. The “Red King” is expected to make his promotional debut this summer.

Is that a fight you’d like to see?