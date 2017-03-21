Video: Knocked Out Opponent Submits Ref By Mistake

Mixed martial arts has proven to be a crazy sport and it’s not uncommon to see something unordinary take place in the cage.

Recently, an unordinary thing took place in a cage at a KnockOut Promotions event in Grands Rapid, Michigan. It was the 54th event put on by the promotion and Joe Nehm took on Ryse Brink in a fight that ended with a stoppage, as Brink knocked out Nehm. The interesting factor, however, is that Nehm responded to the knockout by locking up a rear-naked-choke on the referee, who was forced to tap out.

Nehm was eventually pulled off by his corner, as it was clear that he wasn’t in a clear state after suffering the stoppage loss.

Check out the full video below courtesy of the TimKast Podcast:

