Tito Ortiz Responds To Chuck Liddell’s Cryptic Call Out

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell recently made headlines when he posted a picture of him staring down fellow former UFC champion and bitter rival Tito Ortiz to his official Instagram account. The post, which can be seen below, also had a caption that read ‘Why not?’, perhaps implying that Liddell, at 47 years of age, was perhaps considering a return to action.

Why not? A post shared by Chuck Liddell (@chuckliddell) on Jun 3, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Ortiz, however, doesn’t appear to be interested, as “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” responded to “The Iceman” earlier today (June 4, 2017) on his official Twitter account. Not only did Ortiz say that he doesn’t need the money, but he also took a few jabs at Liddell:

@Chuckliddell because I don’t need the money. Suck that you need the money. I can lend you some cash if so. photo https://t.co/fBTF4glGZq — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) June 4, 2017

This is WHY NOT!!!@ChuckLiddell https://t.co/SeQdKPYQz5 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) June 4, 2017

During the height of their respective careers, Liddell and Ortiz took part in one of the most legendary rivalries the sport has ever seen. They wound up fighting twice, with Liddell scoring stoppage victories over Ortiz at UFC 47 and at UFC 66.

Liddell ended up losing his last three fights, with all three losses coming by way of knockout before retiring after his UFC 115 loss to Rich Franklin. He then accepted an office position with the UFC before being cut by the promotion after it was purchased by WME-IMG last year.

Ortiz, on the other hand, most recently competed at Bellator 170 earlier this year, submitting Chael Sonnen in the first round of their main event bout. He then announced his retirement in the aftermath of the bout.

