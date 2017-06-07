Tito Ortiz Issues Apology To Chuck Liddell After Back-And-Forth Exchange

Former UFC light heavyweight champions Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz have quite a bit of history, as the two have met twice to date, with Liddell stopping Ortiz on two different occasions at UFC 47 and UFC 62.

Despite both men now being retired, their rivalry hasn’t been completely put to rest, as a picture featuring the two staring each other down was recently posted to Liddell’s Instagram account with the caption ‘Why not?’. Ortiz then responded by saying he would ‘lend’ Liddell some cash if “The Iceman” truly needed it, which led to Liddell responding with another message and calling Ortiz a ‘piece of s*it’.

In the end, Ortiz has issued an apology of sorts to his longtime rival:

.@ChuckLiddell you are correct I was wrong with my reply.I said something that night after the pic was posted on pure emotion. #MyBad — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) June 5, 2017

Liddell hasn’t competed since being knocked out by Rich Franklin at UFC 115 in 2010. That loss marked his third consecutive by way of stoppage and he subsequently retired after the fight.

Ortiz, on the other hand, last competed in the main event of Bellator 170 this past January, submitting Chael Sonnen in the first round.

At this point, it doesn’t look like a trilogy bout between Liddell and Ortiz is in the cards, but the idea has indeed stirred up a bit of discussion amongst the MMA community.