Scott Coker Invites Meryl Streep To Bellator Event

The 74th installment of the Golden Globes took place last night (Jan. 8, 2016) and surprisingly, mixed martial arts came up during actress Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. During her speech, Streep proclaimed that MMA ‘is not the arts’.

Check out what she had to say below:

“Who are we, and what is Hollywood anyway? It’s just a bunch of people from other places,” proclaimed Streep during her acceptance speech. ” … So, Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out, we’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

In response to her comments, Bellator boss Scott Coker invited Streep to attend Bellator 170, which will take place on Jan. 21, 2016 at The Forum in Inglewood, California:

As a martial artist and an MMA promoter, here is my open letter and #Bellator170 invite to the very talented #MerylStreep #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zostN22RAK — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) January 9, 2017



Bellator 170 will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between former UFC champion Tito Ortiz and former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen.