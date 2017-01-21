‘Rampage’ Jackson vs. ‘King Mo’ Lawal Rematch Set For March

During the live broadcast of Bellator 170 tonight (Jan. 21, 2017) at The Forum in Inglewood, California, the promotion announced that a rematch between former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal would be taking place on March 31, 2017 also at The Forum presented on Spike.

Commentator Jimmy Smith also mentioned that the fight would be taking place at heavyweight.

The two rivals met for the first time at Bellator 120 in May 2014 in a bout that Jackson won via unanimous decision, although many felt as if “King Mo” should’ve gotten the nod.

Since then, “Rampage” has won two straight including a unanimous decision victory over Fabio Maldonado at UFC 186 in April 2015 as well as a split decision victory over Satoshi Ishii at Bellator 157 last June.

“King Mo”, on the other hand, has been extremely active since dropping a decision to Jackson. After his fight with “Rampage”, Lawal put together a seven fight win streak before losing to reigning Bellator light heayweight champion Phil Davis last May. He then bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Ishii before being stopped by Mirko Cro Cop at a Rizin event last month.

Who do you expect to win the rematch between Jackson and Lawal?