Rampage Is The Latest To Troll Travis Browne

After knocking him out in the second round of their UFC Fight Night 105 main event earlier this month, Derrick Lewis didn’t have many nice things to say about Travis Browne, and it looks as if former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is the latest to join in on bashing “Hapa”.

Speaking during a recent live Q&A session, “Rampage” detailed a time when Browne trained his dog. Apparently Jackson wasn’t too pleased with what transpired, which led him to say that he’s ‘always happy’ to see Browne get beat:

“You guys know I don’t like Travis Browne,” Jackson said. “He trained one of my dogs and did a shit job and ripped me off and kept my money and didn’t pay me back and kept her too long. And she came back dumber than when she left! So, I’m always happy when Travis Browne get the s**t beat of out him. He trained my Cane Corso, actually. He did a s**t job. That was right when he got in the UFC, he did that. So he like f**ked me off. I’m like, ‘You little piece of s**t.’”

The 38-year-old Jackson hasn’t competed since scoring a decision victory over Satoshi Ishii last June, but he will return in the main event of March 31, 2017’s Bellator 175 in a rematch against Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal.