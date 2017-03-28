Mirko Cro Cop Calls Out Fedor Emelianenko For ‘Farewell Fight’

Legendary heavyweight knockout artist Mirko Cro Cop last competed at a Rizin Fighting Federation tournament in Japan last December. Cro Cop ended up winning the tournament and announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts soon thereafter.

The Croatian has announced a retirement multiple times, but he has always returned to action at some point. It seems as if this time may be no different, as Cro Cop recently took to his official Facebook page to call out Fedor Emelianenko for a ‘farewell fight’:



The two have actually met once before, facing off for the Pride heavyweight championship in 2005 in a bout that “The Last Emperor” won via unanimous decision.

While Cro Cop’s future is unclear, Emelianenko is set to take on Matt Mitrione in the co-main event of Bellator NYC, which will be presented live on pay-per-view (PPV) on June 24, 2017 from New York City.

Perhaps Bellator could ink a deal with Cro Cop and set up a rematch between him and Emelianenko in the future.

Is that a bout that interests you?