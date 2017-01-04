Mirko Cro Cop Retires…Again

Legendary heavyweight striker Mirko “Cro Cop” Filopovic has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts according to a report from Croatia Week.

Cro Cop last competed this past weekend in the Rizin Fighting Federation Open-Weight Grand Prix Tournament in Saitama, Japan, winning three straight fights to take home the tournament crown. Despite his successful performance, the 42-year-old knockout artist said that he’s dealing with ‘health problems’ and that he would no longer be competing:

“That was definitely my last tournament. I have health problems and this is definitely the end of my career,” Filipovic said. “I know I have announced my retirement before, but this is definitely it.”

It is indeed the second time he has announced his retirement, as he withdrew from a scheduled UFC Fight Night 79 bout in 2015. Filipovic said that he was dealing with an injury at the time and that he would no longer be fighting, although it was later announced that he had been popped by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) for a potential anti-doping agency. The UFC cut ties with the Croatian and he was suspended from fighting in the UFC for two years.

Cro Cop will undoubtedly be remembered for his legendary run in PRIDE, and although his success in Japan may not have transferred over to the UFC as well as many had expected, he remains a legend of the sport as does his lethal left high kick.