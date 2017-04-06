Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller Pleads Guilty To Nearly Dozen Charges, Avoids Jail Time

Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller is now a free man after going through some rough years as he has picked up a long list of charges due to various incidents with law enforcement. He was able to put one of those behind him as he recently acquitted on felony domestic violence charges earlier this year, but nearly another dozen charges remained.

According to an article in the Orange County Register, Mayhem made a smart choice and reached a plea deal to plead guilty on a litany of charges including assaulting a police officer, battery, and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 100 days in jail and will have to serve three years of probation, but as given double credit for the 50 days he had already served, so he was free to go.

Miller’s lawyer spoke with the media and gave a comment about the case.

“The good news for Jason is that his life is back on track. He’s got his business back, and he’s traveling the world as a commentator.”

Mayhem himself also admitted to his own stupidity:

“I take responsibility for my stupidity,” he said. “You can’t rough up the police with no consequences. I’ll serve my time with my head held high,” he said. “I’ll straighten up and fly right.”

Miller (28-10, 1 NC) tried to return to MMA after not fighting for four years in 2016, but he showed up for his fight overweight. 24 pounds overweight to be exact to fight in Italy. Although he fought at the event, he was quickly submitted.