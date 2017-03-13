Conor McGregor’s Training Partner Inks Deal With Bellator

Brazilian jiu-jitsu guru Dillon Danis began to gain attention in the mixed martial arts world when he helped prepare UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor for his rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202 last August. Danis has continued to train with McGregor, while also expressing interest at trying his hand at MMA.

It now appears to be official, as Yahoo Sports has reported that Danis has signed a deal with Bellator MMA where he will likely compete as a welterweight to start off, although that is subject to change. A fight date also isn’t set as of now for the New York resident, but he plans to fight later this year.

In some ways, Danis wants to follow McGregor’s lead in terms of ‘fighting the best’, but at the end of the day he wants to create his ‘own path’:

“I want to fight the best, just like Conor does,” Danis said. “We’re different people, though we’re very like-minded. We set high goals and we aren’t afraid to try to achieve. I feel he’s the best ever, in my opinion, and so if people want to compare us, well, how could it be bad if you’re a basketball player to be compared to Michael Jordan? That’s essentially what people would be saying if they compare us. “I obviously respect what he has accomplished and will accomplish in the future. He’s incredible and the aura of confidence he has is amazing. He’s a champion for a reason. But I want to go down my own path and do it my way.”

Are you surprised that Danis signed with Bellator and are you excited to see him fight?