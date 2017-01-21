Chael Sonnen Was Wiling To Edit Tito Ortiz’s Trash Talk

Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz are two of the most outspoken trash talkers in the history of mixed martial arts.

But Sonnen hasn’t been too impressed with Ortiz’s banter ahead of their Bellator 170 main event bout tonight (Jan. 21, 2017) from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

In a recent interview (transcribed by Bloody Elbow), “The American Gangster” critiqued Ortiz’s trash talk, saying that he was willing to edit and revise “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’s” lines leading up to their fight:

“He said that he ‘literally’ hoped that I soiled myself, which means he’s either really gross or he doesn’t understand what ‘literally’ means,” Sonnen said.” “My offer to him is the same as it was from back when we got started: Just run it past me first. Before you say anything, send me a text message. I’ll edit it and send it back—I’ll handle both sides of this thing for us. It’ll be great. “He won’t be able to perform it, though. It’s not like I can just give him the words. You can hand the lyrics of “Blue Suede Shoes” to anybody, but there’s a reason Elvis was the one out there in a blue jumpsuit singing it. I mean, I can’t fix everything, but I think it’s a step in the right direction.”

Sonnen also took a shot at Ortiz’s infamous use of a juice box, which he used to take a jab at Sonnen’s history with performance-enhancing-drugs (PEDs):

“I was a little surprised by the juice box thing,” Sonnen said. “I was like, ‘Tito, you brought in props which means you thought this out.’ He didn’t just freestyle that off the top of his head. This was a prepared statement. Who was your focus group? Who did you run that past and they said, ‘Yeah, do the juice box thing. Let’s do that!’?”

With the war of words now over, Sonnen will have to back up his always-brash banter with his first late 2013, compared to the oft-injured Ortiz’ relatively active resume as of late. Who are you picking to to come out on top this evening?