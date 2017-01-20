Chael Sonnen Mocks Tito Ortiz’s Strange Story By Snoring

MMA veterans Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen are set to do battle in the main event of this Saturday night’s (Jan. 21, 2016) Bellator 170 from The Forum in Inglewood, California, and there’s certainly no love lost between “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” and “The Bad Guy”.

The two have went back and forth in the media over the last few months, and their feud hit its boiling point at the Bellator 170 pre-fight press conference earlier this week.

After Ortiz was asked a question at the presser, he elected to tell a story about a lion and a hyena, comparing himself to a lion:

“It’s kind of funny,” Ortiz said. “I was listening to Christopher Walken, a little skit he did, and he talked about this lion, the king of the jungle, with this big giant mane, and this hot, smothering weather in Africa. And the small lions come up and poke at him, bite on his ear, bite on his neck, and the lioness comes over and bugs him. Then you’ve got the jackals and the rest of the wilderness looking and seeing these lions on the mountaintop. They come over and bother him. They eat all his food.”

Sonnen, mocking the story, started snoring into his microphone. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” wasn’t too pleased with “The American Gangster’s” actions, saying he would put Sonnen to sleep on Saturday night:

“This little hyena, I’m going to eat right through him, and we’ll see on Saturday night,” Ortiz said. “It’s good because it’s fueled me. Because you hear that snoring nose? That’s the snoring nose you’re going to hear in the second round of the fight.”

Sonnen then responded with the following:

“That’s good! That’s something,” Sonnen said. “That was good work by you. I gave you a good setup.”

It’s clear that Sonnen has gotten under the skin of Ortiz, as the ex-UFC champion has appeared to be quite angry leading up to the bout, while “The American Gangster” has been more laid back, enjoying the process ahead of his Bellator debut.

Who do you expect to come out on top when these two settle the score at The Forum?